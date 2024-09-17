Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Crave

A well-seasoned supplement

By New York Times

Sept. 17, 2024 Last updated 4:56 p.m.

New York Times - Recipes

This simple eggplant recipe yields soft and deliciously spiced rounds. Eat them as a side with meat or fish, or as a vegetable main, with seasoned yogurt and chopped herbs. Don’t be afraid to use your broiler for extra crispness at the end of roasting, and consider leftovers an excellent start for your favorite eggplant dishes, like moussaka or ratatouille.

Spiced Roasted Eggplant
Ingredients:
• 3 small Italian eggplants (1 1/2 pounds)
• 1/2 cup olive oil
• 3 garlic cloves, finely grated
• 1 tablespoon ground cumin
• 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)
• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes

Directions:
Heat the oven to 450 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Prepare eggplants by slicing off their tops and a fine layer of skin from their bottoms. Slice the eggplant into 1-inch-thick rounds and place on the lined pan.
Make your spice oil by combining the olive oil, garlic, cumin, salt and red-pepper flakes in a small bowl. Brush the spiced oil onto the faces of all the eggplant slices, then flip each one over and repeat on the second side.

Roast for 20 minutes, then use a spatula to flip over each round. Roast for another 10 to 20 minutes, or until soft, browned and crisp. If you’re looking for a little extra color, broil the eggplant, watching carefully, for about a minute.
Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

© 2024 The New York Times Company

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide