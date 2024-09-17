Beans bolster this salad

This hearty, no-cook salad has a range of textures and flavors that make it particularly satisfying, all without much effort from the cook. The canned white beans are dressed in a bracing red wine vinaigrette that enlivens their soft earthiness with a welcome tang. Slivers of fennel lend sweetness, while arugula and basil add pleasingly green and bitter notes. Then, just before serving, crumbled store-bought Parmesan crisps make the whole thing crunchy, salty and very fun to eat. Just be sure not to add the Parmesan crisps until right before serving; they soften quickly and may lose their snap.

White Bean Salad With Crispy Cheese

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, plus more to taste

• 2 garlic cloves, grated or finely minced

• Fine sea or table salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 fennel bulb, trimmed and fronds reserved for garnish

• 1 small red onion, peeled and halved

• 2 (15 1/2-ounce) cans white beans (about 3 1/2 cups cooked beans), rinsed and drained

• 2 cups baby arugula

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• Fresh lemon juice, to taste

• 1 ounce shaved Parmesan (use a vegetable peeler or cheese slicer), about 1/4 cup

• 1/2 cup crumbled Parmesan crisps

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine red wine vinegar, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Let sit while you prepare the vegetables.

Using a mandoline (or very sharp knife), slice the fennel and red onion as thinly as you can (1/8-inch thick or thinner). Add to a large bowl, then add the white beans, arugula and basil.

To the vinegar mixture, slowly whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Taste and add more salt or vinegar as needed.

Toss the salad with the vinaigrette until evenly coated. Taste and add a dash of lemon, and more salt and pepper if needed. Just before serving, toss in the Parmesan shavings and crisps, drizzle with a little more oil and serve.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 3 to 4.

