Letter: Find more funding for public school needs

I just read the article from a Castle High School teacher expressing the difficulties of teaching in classrooms not sufficiently cooled during the hot summer days (“Isle schools’ air conditioning about much more than comfort,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 12), and then on the opposite page I read that the Honolulu medical examiner just got a $5.9 million upgrade for its Iwilei headquarters (“Medical examiner’s facility gets upgrade,” Star-Advertiser, Off the News).

Shouldn’t we put at the very least an equal amount of money into the living as we do the dead?

Joe Carini

Kaneohe

