Warriors make all the right moves in 36-7 win over Northern Iowa

On “Disco Night,” the Hawaii football team found its rhythm in a 36-7 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday at the Ching Complex.

A crowd of 9,678 saw the Rainbow Warriors rebound from consecutive losses to defeat an FCS opponent for the 22nd consecutive time. The Warriors improved to 2-2. Because only one FCS victory counts toward bowl eligibility, the Warriors, who previously beat Delaware State, need to win five of their final eight regular-season games to qualify for a postseason game.

The Warriors appeared to make all the right moves. For the first time this season, running backs coach Anthony Arceneaux worked from the coaches booth, where he relayed observations to head coach Timmy Chang on the sideline. Chang and Arceneaux were Saint Louis School teammates. After a year at receiver, Tylan Hines moved back to running back, where he excelled as a freshman in 2022. And the Warriors broke out the shovel pass, run-pass option, and a trick play on the point-after attempt.

But the most notable difference was the resurgence of Brayden Schager. Seemingly healthy after dealing with an ankle issue in back-to-back losses to UCLA and Sam Houston, Schager put the hurt on the Panthers’ defense. Schager, in the pocket or sliding away from the pressure, completed 35 of 43 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns. He was true on his first 12 passes.

Flushed from the protection in the third quarter, Schager scrambled upfield, then double-gripped the football as he barreled past two would-be tackles and into safety JJ Deril. Both fell in a heap; Schager was the first to stand.

The Panthers, ranked 19th in the FCS coaches poll, entered with a power running attack, averaging 245.3 yards per game and 5.9 per carry. They were held to 72 yards, an average of 3.1 per rush, and lost two fumbles. Tye Edwards, who averaged 115.7 yards in the first three games, was held to 13 yards on eight carries.

The Warriors dominated the first half in seizing a 22-7 lead.

In the first two quarters, Schager was 22-for-27 for 283 yards. After hitting his first 12 passes, Schager misfiring on his 13th. But he connected on the next three, including his third scoring pass — a 20-yarder to slotback Nick Cenacle for 22-0 lead with 9:10 left in the half.

