Speeding suspected in fatal Fort Weaver Road crash

A 29-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Fort Weaver Road in the Ewa Beach area.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division reported that the motorist was heading northbound at a high rate of speed just before 3 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle north of the Laulaunui Street intersection and swerved right onto the unimproved shoulder of the roadway, where his vehicle then went airborne and slammed into a tree.

The vehicle rolled several times, police said, hitting a street sign before coming to a final rest.

The motorist, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pulled from his vehicle by bystanders and transported to an area hospital in critical condition by Emergency Medical Services. Police were later notified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office that he had died of his injuries.

His death is the 34th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 42 at the same time in 2023.

HPD is continuing to investigate the crash.