Scoreboard – Sept. 29, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING

Na Wahine O Ke Kai: 8 a.m. from Hale O Lono Harbor, Molokai to Dukes Beach fronting Hilton Hawaiian Village.

MONDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity II, University at Sacred Hearts, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kailua at McKinley; Roosevelt at Castle; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Kalani at Kaiser; Moanalua at Kahuku. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Anuenue at Farrington (White only at 5 p.m.)

KAYAKING

ILH SPRINT REGATTA #2

Saturday

At Ala Wai Canal

Boys Varsity 250m

Sprint Final

1, Cole Schwake, Mid-Pacific, 53.86. 2, Kaiehu Kawainui, Kamehameha, 54.21. 3, Kawika Spalding, Kamehameha, 54.60. 4, Oliver Miller, Le Jardin, 55.10. 5, McKee-Seegal, Haskel, Punahou, 56.00. 6, Tyler Lo, Mid-Pacific, 58.13. 7, Jackson Monahan, Punahou, 58.90. 8, Miles Kiefer, Punahou, 59.25. 9, Allen, Spencer, Mid-Pacific, 59.93. 10, Lain Esteban, Kamehameha, 1:03.15.

Girls Varsity 250m

Sprint Final

1, Luukia Spencer-Da Silva, Kamehameha, 1:06.22. 2, Mayasol Camp, ‘Iolani, 1:06.64. 3, Lynne Kato, Mid-Pacific, 1:07.08. 4, Hilina’i Gersaba, Kamehameha, 1:09.06. 5, Kaialea Tanner, Kamehameha, 1:09.47. 6, Nanea Henriques, Kamehameha, 1:10.50. 7, Kaha’i Brown, Punahou, 1:11.51. 8, Sienna Estes, Punahou, 1:12.13. 9, Leong, Heikura, Punahou, 1:15.08. 10, Liana Kahikina-Lou, Kamehameha, 1:15.81.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH GIRLS

Friday

‘Iolani def. Kamehameha 25-20, 27-29, 25-21, 25-22

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 26-24, 25-15, 25-23

Hawaii Baptist def. Damien 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17

University def. Maryknoll 21-25, 27-29, 25- 20, 25-14, 15-9

Punahou II def. Le Jardin 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 17-15

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

Saturday

Le Jardin 11, ‘Iolani II 4

Goal Scorers—‘Iolani: Frederick Kamaka III, James Gundry, Dylan Cohen, Kai Drews. Le Jardin: Zavior Ward 4, John Ferandin 4, Liam Frostic 3.