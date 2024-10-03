Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Ex-Memphis officers guilty of lesser charge in Tyre Nichols death

By Daniel Trotta / Reuters

REUTERS/KAREN PULFER FOCHT/FILE PHOTO Former Memphis police officers who have been charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols appear during an arraignment hearing at Shelby County courthouse in Memphis, Tenn., in February 2023. A federal jury convicted three former Memphis police officers of lesser charges today stemming from the 2023 beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols, but cleared them of more serious charges that could have resulted in life in prison, local media reported.

A federal jury convicted three former Memphis police officers of lesser charges today stemming from the 2023 beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols, but cleared them of more serious charges that could have resulted in life in prison, local media reported.

All three of the former officers were convicted of witness tampering and one of them was also convicted of a second count of conspiracy to witness-tamper. But all three were found not guilty of the two more serious counts of civil rights violations, Memphis media outlets reported from the courthouse.

The officers still face a potential murder trial in Tennessee state court.

