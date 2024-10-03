Ex-Memphis officers guilty of lesser charge in Tyre Nichols death

A federal jury convicted three former Memphis police officers of lesser charges today stemming from the 2023 beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols, but cleared them of more serious charges that could have resulted in life in prison, local media reported.

All three of the former officers were convicted of witness tampering and one of them was also convicted of a second count of conspiracy to witness-tamper. But all three were found not guilty of the two more serious counts of civil rights violations, Memphis media outlets reported from the courthouse.

The officers still face a potential murder trial in Tennessee state court.