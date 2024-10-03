A colorful, no-cook salad

On a hot, sticky summer day, this colorful, no-cook salad of prosciutto, melon, mozzarella and arugula belongs at the center of your table. Eating salty prosciutto with sweet melon is so classic, the combination of cured meats and fruit dates back to ancient Rome.

Wrapping slivers of melon in prosciutto is still a go-to antipasto throughout Italy, but this rendition adds peppery arugula and creamy mozzarella to make it more of a salad. Make it a meal alongside braised beans and focaccia, or whatever’s coming off the grill.

Prosciutto and Melon Salad

Ingredients:

• 1/2 lemon

• 3 cups bite-size pieces of cantaloupe, honeydew and/or another melon (about 1/2 small melon)

• 5 ounces arugula

• 15 small basil leaves

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 4 ounces small mozzarella balls, halved and at room temperature (or use fresh mozzarella torn into bite-size pieces)

• 8 slices prosciutto (3 ounces), cut in half

Directions:

Finely grate the zest of the lemon half over the melon pieces.

Place the arugula and basil in a large bowl or on a large platter. Season with salt and pepper, then drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Squeeze the lemon over. Toss gently with your hands until coated. Place the melon, mozzarella and prosciutto on top. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Taste. If the salad is too sharp, add another drop of oil. If the salad is dull, add a sprinkle of salt. Serve right away.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4.

© 2024 The New York Times Company