Hawaii rallies to win in 5 at UC San Diego

Hawaii junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander did not start tonight’s match against UC San Diego, but came off the bench to record a match-high 24 kills and hit a season-best .372 to lead the Rainbow Wahine to a 13-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-12, 15-10 reverse sweep at LionTree Arena in La Jolla, Calif.

The Tritons (7-8, 1-3 Big West) won the first two sets only to see Alexander combine for 17 kills and no errors in 24 swings in the third and fourth sets to send it to a fifth.

Hawaii (8-5, 2-1) then closed out its eighth five-set match of the season to earn its first win on the road this season.

Tayli Ikenaga had a match-high 17 digs and four assists for the Rainbow Wahine, who have played 59 of a possible 65 sets this season.

UC San Diego has never beaten Hawaii in eight tries and won two sets in a match against the Rainbow Wahine for the first time.

Alexander, who missed UH’s previous match against Cal State Fullerton, entered the first set with UH trailing by double digits.

Sophomore Tali Hakas was next for UH with seven kills and added 12 digs and two blocks assists.

Hawaii outblocked the Tritons 6-4 and hit .250 for the match after hitting .000 in each of the first two sets.

UH is back on the court on Saturday against Long Beach State at 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time. The match will be broadcast on ESPNU.