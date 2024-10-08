Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Corrections

Corrections

Today

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Dawn Baxter, who has been accepted to have her student loans paid off by the state’s HELP program, is a psychotherapist, not a psychologist. Information in a story on Page A1 Monday was inaccurate.

>> Due to mistranslation, there was an incorrect dollar-to-yen rate in a quote in a story on Hawaii as a top destination for Japanese tourists on Page A9 Monday. Thirty dollars is equal to about 4,400 yen.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide