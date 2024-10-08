This seafood soup is laden with vegetables

While the exact origins of Maryland crab soup are unknown, the recipe is rooted in folk tradition, likely learned from Indigenous people, and changed over time depending on what was available and in season. You’ll find different recipes on menus in restaurants and homes throughout the Chesapeake Bay area, but you can usually assume the tomato-based soup is likely to contain corn, beans, peas and tomatoes. Seek out Maryland blue crab meat, prized for its sweetness thanks to the time the crustacean spends swimming in the brackish waters of the bay. While stock always adds a more robust flavor to soups, water will work fine as well for this hearty, vegetable-heavy recipe.

Maryland Crab Soup

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 3 celery stalks, diced

• 2 small carrots, peeled and diced

• 1 medium yellow onion, diced

• 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

• 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

• 1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 4 cups homemade or store-bought vegetable or seafood stock (or even water)

• 1 pound red potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

• 1 (14-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

• 1 (14-ounce) can tomato sauce

• 4 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1 pound crab meat (preferably 1/2 pound crab claw meat and 1/2 pound jumbo lump crab meat)

• 1 cup frozen corn, defrosted, or 1 ear corn, shucked, kernels removed

• 1 cup frozen peas, defrosted

• Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Directions:

Heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the celery, carrots and onion, and cook, stirring, until the onion is translucent and the carrots begin to soften, about 10 minutes.

Add the Old Bay seasoning, Italian seasoning, mustard and garlic, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes more.

Stir in the stock, potatoes, tomatoes (and their juices) and the tomato sauce, scraping the bottom of the pot to deglaze. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potato is almost soft, about 10 minutes.

Stir in the green beans and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until the green beans are tender.

Stir in the crab, corn and peas, and cook until the crab and vegetables are heated through, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Total time: 1 hour, serves 6 (scant 3 quarts).

