Harris campaign, groups raise $1B since candidacy launch

WASHINGTON >> Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and related political committees have raised $1 billion since she became the Democratic candidate in July, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Since Harris replaced President Joe Biden on July 21, dollars have flowed into her campaign coffers and affiliated political action committees and the Democratic Party at an unprecedented pace. Harris raised $25 million on the day she was named the candidate and had amassed $500 million in about a month.

Former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised $130 million in August, leaving $295 million cash on hand at the end of that month, vs. Harris and Democrats’ $404 million.

Harris’ race against Trump remains close, with her lead nationally narrowing, new Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, and the race a tossup in many battleground states.

The money haul reflect donors’ enthusiasm going into the Nov. 5 election, the source said, and will be used on advertising, operations in battleground states and staff.

