Woman, 75, dies after being hit by car at Kaiser Moanalua

A 75-year-old woman died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in the private parking area of Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

The driver, a 51-year-old woman, was exiting the parking structure and attempting to make a left turn when she collided with the pedestrian, according to police.

The pedestrian had “walked into the path” of the vehicle, police said. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office will not release the woman’s identity until Monday.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured. Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the collision. There are no crosswalks in the area where the incident occurred.

This marks Oahu’s second non-traffic fatality this year, the same number as at this time in 2023.