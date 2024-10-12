No. 17 Boise State pulls away from Hawaii

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for 217 yards and a touchdown, but it was his 5-yard receiving TD after a fumble call was overturned in the fourth quarter that gave No. 17 Boise State enough breathing room to defeat Hawaii 28-7 tonight at Ching Complex.

A sold-out crowd of 13,467 watched a surprisingly close game come down to a critical replay overturn of a Jeanty fumble on the UH 5-yard line in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) led 13-7 when Jeanty was initially ruled to have fumbled on a hit by Jamih Otis that was recovered by Hawaii (2-4, 0-2).

After a lengthy review in which TV replays showed Jeanty’s backside touching the ground right as the ball started to come out out of his grasp, the call was overturned.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen then found Jeanty out of the backfield for a 5-yard TD and his first receiving touchdown of the season to put the Broncos ahead 21-7 with 12 minutes remaining.

Hawaii managed to drive down the field on its ensuing drive, moving the ball all the way to the BSU 6-yard line before quarterback Brayden Schager was sacked on a blitz by the Broncos on third down.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. Boise State

Schager’s fourth-down pass under heavy pressure fell incomplete and UH failed to come up with any points.

Schager, whose receivers dropped his first three passes of the game, finished 21-for-36 for 264 yards and a touchdown on a 27-yard pass to Tylan Hines with 3:57 remaining in the first half.

The Broncos put the game away with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Madsen to Austin Bolt on fourth-and-1 with 3:44 remaining.

Madsen finished 17-for-25 for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeanty carried the ball a season-high 31 times. His longest run was a 54-yard touchdown in the first quarter that put Boise State up 10-0.

UH finished with 15 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Hawaii, which is still searching for its first win this season against a FBS school, plays at Washington State next Saturday.