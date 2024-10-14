Most of UH’s non-football sports will join Mountain West

Most of the University of Hawaii’s non-football sports will be joining the Mountain West, UH athletic director Craig Angelos confirmed on Monday night.

An announcement is expected today that UH’s basketball, baseball, soccer, softball and women’s volleyball teams are among the programs joining the Rainbow Warrior football team as members of the Mountain West. Since 2012, the Warriors have been a football-only affiliate of the Mountain West. Most of UH’s other sports compete also have competed in the Big West since the 2012-13 academic year.

“I think it’s good for the stability of our program,” Angelos told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a telephone interview. “It’s a good time for that to happen now.”

Angelos said the Mountain West will play the The Big West’s exit fee of $750,000.

It has not been decided if the men’s volleyball, beach volleyball, water polo and men’s swimming programs will remain in the Big West as affiliate members. The Mountain West does not support those sports. The Big West charges an affiliate fee of $25,000 for each sport.

As part of the move to an all-sports member, UH will no longer have to pay travel subsidies to visiting teams. The subsidies — “travel cost sharing,” in contractual terms — amount to the equivalent of covering charter flights for visiting football teams. That amount ranges from $150,000 to schools in Pacific time zone to $175,000 for teams on Mountain time.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The UH teams moving from the Big West also will no longer have to pay travel subsidies.

UH’s decision to become an all-sports member helps solidify a conference that was rocked by last month’s announced secession. Boise State., Colorado State, Fresno State San Diego State and Utah State plan to leave the 12-team Mountain West and join the rebuilding Pac-12 in 2026. With UTEP joining as the Mountain West’s seventh all-sports member in 2026, league commissioner Gloria Nevarez opened discussions about the possibility of inviting UH’s non-football teams.