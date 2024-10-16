Harris grilled on immigration in combative Fox interview

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pennsylvania >> Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris was grilled in a TV interview on Wednesday on the Biden administration’s efforts to tackle a surge in illegal immigration at the southern border, and laid the blame on Republicans for failing to pass a border bill. In a combative interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, Harris was asked to defend the administration’s early decision to reverse some of Republican rival Donald Trump’s restrictive policies, and to respond to a mother who testified in Congress about the loss of her child at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

“I’m so sorry for her loss, but let’s talk about what is happening right now,” Harris said.

Harris said Trump told Republicans to reject a bipartisan immigration bill because “he preferred to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem.” The interview was part of a direct appeal by Harris on Wednesday to Republican voters in this year’s U.S. presidential election, as she highlighted Republican support for her campaign in a battleground county in Pennsylvania before appearing on conservative-leaning Fox News.

Harris was asked in the Fox News interview about her recent comment that there was “not a thing” she would change about the actions of the Biden administration, responding: “let me be very clear, my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency,” but she did not elaborate. Earlier, in Bucks County, outside of Philadelphia, Harris emphasized Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss four years ago, when he lost the White House to current President Joe Biden.

Harris said Trump’s actions violated the U.S. Constitution and, if given the chance, he will violate it again.

“He refused to accept the will of the people and the results of a free and fair election. He sent a mob, an armed mob, to the United States Capitol, where they violently assaulted police officers, law enforcement officials and threatened the life of his own vice president,” Harris said. Over 100 Republicans joined Harris in Bucks County, including Adam Kinzinger, a former congressman and member of the committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Trump.

“No matter your party, no matter who you voted for last time, there is a place for you in this campaign,” Harris said. Harris led Republican candidate Trump by a marginal 46% to 43% in a recent Reuters poll.

Trump on Wednesday will participate in a town hall hosted by Univision. And Fox News aired a separate Trump town hall with an all-women audience.

Harris has previously attempted to court voters disillusioned by Trump. Earlier this month, former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, daughter to former Vice President Dick Cheney, urged voters to put country over party and vote for Harris, saying that Trump was not fit to lead the U.S.

She reiterated on Wednesday her pledge to nominate a Republican for her cabinet, if elected.

Harris’ speech took place near where George Washington and thousands of American soldiers crossed the Delaware River, setting up for a Revolutionary War victory over British troops, and came as early voting began in the area on Tuesday.

Biden beat Trump in Bucks County by about 17,000 votes in the 2020 election, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the 2016 election by under 3,000 votes, according to county data.

This summer, Republicans overtook Democrats in the number of voter registrations for the first time in a generation. Republicans currently have some 3,500 more voters in the county than Democrats, according to the latest data. She is also weighing joining the podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show reaches millions of men across the political spectrum, and who has joked that a “puppet master” was behind Harris’ strong debate performance against Trump.