HFD: Kapolei pallet fire Sunday was intentionally set

The Honolulu Fire Department says a building fire in Kapolei on Sunday night was intentionally set.

The HFD investigator has classified the case as incendiary, with total damage estimated at about $40,000. The fire originated from an exterior pallet storage area.

On Monday night, HFD received a 911 call at 9:22 p.m. for a building fire near 651 Komohana St. in Kapolei. Seven units with 23 personnel responded.

Upon arrival, the first unit found a stack of burning wooden pallets next to the outdoor storage area of the business next door.

Firefighters began an offensive attack on the fire using water from multiple fire hydrants. The fire was brought under control at 9:43 p.m., and extinguished at 10:41 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Honolulu police said in a bulletin the same day that it had opened a second-degree arson case.