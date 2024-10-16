HPD arrests 16 for trespassing to access Haiku Stairs

The Honolulu Police Department said 16 individuals were arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing after climbing a fence to illegally access Haiku Stairs this morning.

Police said the arrests occurred at 6:40 a.m. today, and that all 16 were booked at Kailua and Kaneohe police stations before being released on $50 bail each. The violators each face a fine of up to $1,000, and 30 days imprisonment.

HPD said in a social media post that hikers put themselves and first responders in danger when going to the closed-off area.

“The HPD encourages everyone to enjoy Oahu’s natural beauty by hiking on trails that are legally open to the public.”

The shuttered Haiku Stairs, also popularly known as the “Stairway to Heaven,” were originally slated for removal by the City and County of Honolulu.

A court order granting a temporary injunction granted to the nonprofit Friends of Haiku Stairs has put a stop to the demolition job for now.