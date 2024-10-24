Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police looking for suspect in Kalihi shooting

By Peter Boylan

Honolulu police are looking for whoever opened fire at a Dodge Charger at 11:58 a.m. today as it drove near 606 North Kukui Street in Kalihi, according to HPD Maj. Joseph Trinidad.

HPD is looking for whoever fired at least three shots at the car as it drove near Mayor Wright Homes.

“Officers ascertained that a suspect, possibly male, fired multiple shots at a late model Dodge Charger before fleeing the area,” said Trinidad.

The Dodge Charger was found abandoned at Kalihi Valley homes with “multiple gunshot holes.”

“No one reported any injuries at this time,” said Trinidad, noting the shot up car appears to be a rental.

“We need more information, we need everybody’s help,” said Trinidad.

