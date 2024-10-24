Mariota expected to start for Commanders if QB Daniels unavailable

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is recovering from a rib injury, was not spotted at practice today in the portion open to media.

Daniels and rookie offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion) did not participate in the first practice of the week on Wednesday.

Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that he would update Daniels’ situation after practice on Friday.

Daniels, 23, was hurt on the Commanders’ first offensive play, his 46-yard run, in a 40-7 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He stayed in the game and the drive ended in a field goal before veteran Marcus Mariota relieved him as Washington improved to 5-2.

Mariota is expected to start if Daniels cannot play on Sunday against the visiting Chicago Bears (4-2) and 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams.

Daniels, who was selected second overall out of LSU, has six touchdown passes and four rushing TDs this season, leading the league with a 75.6 completion percentage and is sixth in the NFL in passer rating at 107.0. He has thrown for 1,410 yards and rushed for 372 in starting all seven games.

Mariota, 30, was 18-of-23 passing (78.3 percent) for 205 yards and two touchdowns after replacing Daniels against the Panthers.

Coleman, 24, also was injured that game. A third-round pick from TCU in the 2024 NFL Draft, Coleman has played on 39 percent of the offensive snaps (178) in seven games (three starts).