Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Jim Nishimoto, executive assistant to then-University of Hawaii President David McClain, used his union connections to get freezer trucks to help preserve Hamilton Library artifacts damaged in a UH flash flood 20 years ago, not Sam Callejo as was incorrectly reported in a Page A1 story Tuesday.