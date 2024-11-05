Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 61, arrested for allegedly attacking bus driver in Waikiki

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 9:28 a.m.

A 61-year-old man was arrested this morning after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver and yanked on the steering wheel in Waikiki Monday morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

At about 7:40 a.m. the man allegedly boarded a city bus, struck the bus driver several times and pulled on the bus steering wheel.

“At the time, the bus was filled with passengers and ready for motion,” according to an HPD description of the incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of interference with the operator of a public transit vehicle. He remains in custody pending investigation.

