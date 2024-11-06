Zelensky congratulates Trump amid Ukraine war uncertainty

Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage

KYIV >> Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky heaped praise on Donald Trump on Wednesday, as apparent victory for the Republican candidate who has criticized U.S. backing for Kyiv plunged the future of its war against Russia into uncertainty.

Territorial losses for Ukraine have accelerated in recent months as larger and better-equipped Russian forces advance in key sectors of the frontline in the east, the scene of some of the fiercest battles since Moscow invaded in February 2022.

Trump has criticized the level of U.S. support for Ukraine’s war effort and promised to end the conflict before he takes office in January, without explaining how.

Zelensky, in a message shortly after Trump declared victory, said he looked forward to an “era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership.”

The speed of the message appeared to be aimed at quickly building ties with the next administration in Washington, amid persistent uncertainty over what a Trump presidency would mean for the war.

Under Democratic President Joe Biden, the United States poured in tens of billions of dollars in military and financial aid. But Ukrainian officials have been frustrated by limits imposed on their use of Western weapons on targets deep inside Russian territory.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs,” Zelensky wrote in his statement.

“This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.”

Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko said Trump would be likely to push for swift talks to end the war.

“He wants a quick result, and there is a risk that certain concessions could be made to Russia,” he told Reuters.

“I don’t think that Trump would agree to peace only on Russia’s terms, as this would look like a defeat for the U.S., and his advisers understand this.”

No peace talks have been held since the early months of the war. Russian forces occupy around a fifth of Ukraine and Moscow says the war cannot end until its claimed annexations are recognised. Kyiv demands all of its territory back.

Fesenko also predicted U.S. aid under Trump would change from grants to something more akin to a loan.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a lawmaker from the opposition Holos party, said the transition until Trump takes office in January could be “a window of opportunity” for Biden to take “bold steps.”

Ukrainian officials and politicians have persistently pressed Washington for permission to use U.S. and other Western weapons against military targets in Russia in order to disrupt missile and drone attacks and its broader offensive operations.

As the election results rolled in on Wednesday morning, residents of Kyiv said they were eager to hear how Trump would stop the war.

“I guess we are all waiting for just the only thing — just to stop the war and as Trump promised to stop the war in just one day, we are all waiting for it,” said Oleksii Iarokha, 41.

“We are waiting for this straight move: stop the war in just one day. It could be today, tomorrow, we can wait till Friday. You are the president, please do it, Mr. Trump.”