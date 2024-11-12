Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge headline list of MVP finalists

Shohei Ohtani, the first 50-50 player in major league history, and Triple Crown threat Aaron Judge lead the league Most Valuable Player finalists revealed on Monday.

The reigning American League MVP, Ohtani dominated his first season in the National League, joining the Dodgers and delivering an NL-best 54 home runs, 59 steals and a major-league-best 134 runs scored largely from Los Angeles’ leadoff spot.

Judge, part of a prolific 1-2 punch with Juan Soto in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup, blasted a major-league-high 58 home runs to help New York win the American League East.

The 2022 AL MVP batted .322, which was third-best in baseball, and led the majors with 144 RBIs, a .458 on-base percentage, a .701 slugging percentage and 133 walks.

The American League Player of the Month three times in 2024, Judge received the Players Choice Award Player of the Year last month.

Soto is another AL MVP finalist after leading the league with 128 runs scored while blasting a career-high 41 home runs. His .419 on-base percentage trailed only Judge’s.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Rounding out the list of finalists in the AL is Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who led majors in batting average, hitting .332 — nine points higher than second place. Witt also tallied 32 home runs to go along with 31 steals for the upstart Royals, who made the postseason for the first time in nine seasons.

Joining Ohtani as NL MVP finalists are New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

Lindor powered the Mets’ postseason run by catching fire at the plate. Over the season’s second half, Lindor batted .306 with a .368 on-base percentage, helping the Mets make the NLCS. The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner finished with a .274 average, 33 home runs, 39 doubles and 91 RBIs.

Marte set career highs in RBIs (95) and home runs (36). Marte’s slugging percentage (.560) was good for second in the league behind Ohtani’s .646. The 89-73 Diamondbacks barely missed making the postseason.

The MVP winners, in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, will be announced on Nov. 21. Ballots are due prior to the start of the postseason and are based on a weighted points system.

American League MVP winners since 2014

2023 Shohei Ohtani, Angels, DH/RHP

2022 Aaron Judge, Yankees, OF

2021 Shohei Ohtani, Angels, DH/RHP

2020 Jose Abreu, White Sox, 1B

2019 Mike Trout, Angels, CF

2018 Mookie Betts, Red Sox, OF

2017 Jose Altuve, Astros, 2B

2016 Mike Trout, Angels, CF

2015 Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays, 3B

2014 Mike Trout, Angels, CF

National League MVP winners since 2014

2023 Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, OF

2022 Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals, 1B

2021 Bryce Harper, Phillies, OF

2020 Freddie Freeman, Braves, 1B

2019 Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, OF

2018 Christian Yelich, Brewers, OF

2017 Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins, OF

2016 Kris Bryant, Cubs, 3B

2015 Bryce Harper, Nationals, OF

2014 Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, LHP