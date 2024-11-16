Hawaii women volleyball team sweeps UC San Diego

Caylen Alexander had 14 kills, Stella Adeyemi added 12 and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team closed its regular season home schedule with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 sweep of UC San Diego tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center season-high crowd of 7,109 honored seniors Kate Lang and Tayli Ikenaga after a second consecutive sweep to keep the Rainbow Wahine (18-8, 12-4 Big West) tied for the conference lead.

Tali Hakas added nine kills, 10 digs, six blocks, two assists and two aces for Hawaii, which has won nine of 10 sets since losing at UC Riverside for the first time in school history.

Lang, who passed head coach Robyn Ah Mow for third place on the UH career assists list, finished with 36 and nine digs to go along with three kills.

Ikenaga had a match-high 17 digs for Hawaii, which had a season-high 13 blocks and hit .340.

Hawaii swept the season series with the Tritons (16-11, 10-6).

UH closes the regular season on the road at Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine next weekend before the Big West Conference Championships begin Nov. 27-30.

Hawaii clinched a berth in the six-team tournament earlier today when UC Irvine lost.