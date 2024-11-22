Rainbow Wahine volleyball team sweeps Cal State Fullerton

Stella Adeyemi put down a match-high 13 kills, Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow got to empty the bench and the Rainbow Wahine secured a seeded bye into the semifinals of the Big West Championships with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Cal State Fullerton tonight in Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

Junior middle Jacyn Bamis added 11 kills and junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander hit .278 with seven kills before she was subbed out late in the second set to get some rest for Hawaii (19-8, 13-4), which moved back into a three-way tie for first place with one match left.

The Rainbow Wahine are tied with Cal Poly and UC Davis, which play each other on Saturday. UH owns the tiebreaker over both teams, so the worst it could finish is second place. A win over UC Irvine on Saturday would give UH the No. 1 seed in the six-team conference tournament beginning Wednesday in Irvine, Calif.

Sophomore Tali Hakas had nine kills and all 13 players on the UH roster entered the match.

Hawaii hit .296 and had three service aces while holding the Titans (4-24, 0-18) without an ace.

Hakas had a career-high 22 digs and Tayli Ikenaga added 18.

UH closes the regular season at UC Irvine on Saturday at 2 p.m.