Hawaii stand-up star Tumua is celebrating the year-end holidays with an early gift for his fans: “Strictly Aloha,” Tumua’s first comedy special, went live at 5 p.m. Hawaii time Tuesday as free-to-view entertainment on YouTube.

From the show-opening performance by Samoan fireknife dancers to a closing joke rooted in the great traditions of classic stand-up, “Strictly Aloha” is a beautiful calling card. Tumua earns respect — and laughs — throughout.

Longtime fans who remember his days at the Blue Note Hawaii will hear some familiar material — and that’s a good thing. As with his predecessors in local comedy, Frank De Lima and Andy Bumatai, to name two, Tumua has some classic stuff that never gets old.

Tumua makes effective use of the opportunities provided by his ethnicity — Samoan father, Portuguese mother — to play with the cultural stereotypes associated with both groups.

Tumua’s Samoan heritage also pops up when he talks about his 32-pound Chihuahua. The dog is “half Samoan” and only eats corned beef and green bananas slathered with mayonnaise.

General local culture is the thing when he describes his experiences with local haters online after he got cosmetic dentistry. The fact that people on the mainland sometimes mishear “Tumua” as “two mora (more)” is another highlight.

“Strictly Aloha” is an excellent snapshot of Tumua in 2024. He’ll resume his “Warrior Tour” on the mainland in January. Visit tumuacomedy.com.