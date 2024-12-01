Good Neighbor Fund: Hawaii student finds holiday joy in volunteering

Honolulu Community College student Tiffany Nunies started volunteering with Helping Hands Hawaii in September, contributing to the organization’s Adopt a Family program. The initiative connects donors with families in need, providing essential items such as food, clothing, toys and household goods.

Nunies, 20, a human serv­ices major aspiring to become a social worker, said she chose to volunteer with Helping Hands Hawaii after researching various nonprofit organizations.

“I was just looking at nonprofit organizations to begin with and Helping Hands caught my eye,” she said. “They have multiple programs, and the Adopt a Family Program caught my attention because it was nearing Christmas. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s perfect.’ I like what they do and I wanted to be part of it.”

Initially, Nunies’ responsibilities involved answering voicemails and responding to inquiries. However, as she gained experience, she was trained to review and approve applications for the Adopt a Family program.

Nunies, who is from Ha­lawa, now assists clients in completing their applications, ensuring all the needed information is provided. She said she aims to maximize each family’s chances of being selected by donors.

By dedicating around five hours a day to this work, Nunies shared that “it feels so good” to bring much-needed resources and support to families during the holiday season.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The people she assists come from across Oahu, and she has also helped families from Maui who are still recovering from the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

Additionally, she has encountered individuals from Hawaii island, extending her impact to multiple communities throughout the state.

“I do have people who, when I get off the call, say things like, ‘Bless your heart, you’re doing such good work.’ And they’ll tell me how thankful they are that I helped them,” Nunies said. “It’s just them being so grateful. Some of them even cry over the phone while sharing their stories. A lot of them are going through really tough stuff, and it’s emotional.”

She explained that financial instability is a frequent issue for many of the individuals she assists. Many were once receiving assistance from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program but are no longer eligible, leaving them to cover all their expenses with their limited income. Some families are unable to work due to disabilities or the responsibility of caring for a parent or children.

Although Nunies initially began volunteering with Helping Hands Hawaii as part of a college credit internship, she said her experience with the organization has inspired her to stay involved beyond her internship.

After learning about the organization, participating in its programs and seeing the results of the work, Nunies hopes to continue helping communities in need.

———

The latest list of donors to the 2024 Good Neighbor Fund

>> Class of ‘73 — Old Farts with Young Hearts $9,416.70

>> In loving memory of Breene Harimoto $1,000

>> Happy Holidays from Sterling & Tucker, LLP $510.65

>> John L. Noland $500

>> Joyce Nouchi $500

>> Lorena M.L. McGovern $500

>> Sue N. Wang $500

>> Beatrice Gould $300

>> In loving memory of Ric and Frances $300

>> Gary Slovin $204.56

>> In memory of Elaine $204.56

>> Darlene K. Kutara $200

>> Ethel A.K. Isara $200

>> Jade Dung $200

>> Judith H. Moore $200

>> Myrtle F. Kaneshiro $200

>> N. & M. Cueva $200

>> Sheryl P. Gardner $200

>> Ululani Hirohata $200

>> Felix D. Tengan $155

>> Susan & James Kelly $150

>> H. Richard Burson $102.53

>> In loving memory of Adam and Virginia Moniz $102.53

>> In memory of the Boulware Family, Cody Family, Kim Family, Fukunaga Family and Choi Family $102.53

>> Alan Howard and Jan Rensel $100

>> Betty E. Hayashi $100

>> Diane Morisawa $100

>> Fumiko Mukai $100

>> Gary W.C. Chun $100

>> George Hirose $100

>> Harold H. Karimoto $100

>> In loving memory of Akira Amakawa $100

>> In loving memory of Dean “Dino” Rodrigues $100

>> In loving memory of Dorothy Amakawa $100

>> In loving memory of Gertrude “Trudy” Amakawa $100

>> In loving memory of Hilda Yonezawa $100

>> In loving memory of Lucky Ken Yonezawa $100

>> In loving memory of Nathan Rodrigues $100

>> In loving memory of Violet Kim $100

>> In loving memory of Wallace Kim $100

>> In memory of Harold Look $100

>> In memory of Janet Tsutomi $100

>> In memory of Kenji and Sumiko Tsutomi $100

>> In memory of Leon Y.I. Lum $100

>> In memory of Richard and Karen Tsutomi $100

>> In memory of Raymond and Joyce Usui $100

>> James Botsas $100

>> Jenny F. Inoue $100

>> John Simonds $100

>> Judy Murata $100

>> Marvela Satake $100

>> Mee Quai P. Loo $100

>> Michael Walsh $100

>> Patrick T. Sonoda $100

>> Patsy H. Yoshimura $100

>> Susan Gabaree $100

>> Thomas Y. Nakano $100

>> Vicky E. Stewart $100

>> Bertha Y. Lum $75

>> Michael E. Feinholz $62

>> Janelle S.Y. Li $60

>> Lauralie K. Katekaru $51.52

>> Carla Margenau $50

>> Gayle H. Mizukami $50

>> In memory of Lenore O’Vrain $50

>> Linda I.S. Chun $50

>> Betty Shimabukuro $42.30

>> Janice Kong $30

>> Thomas T. Takara $30

>> Florida H. Jhoo $25

>> Janyce M. Miyashiro $25

>> Jordan Ikaika Fritas $0.04

>> Anonymous $700

>> Weekly Total: $20,849.92

>> Grand Total: $20,849.92

Be a Good Neighbor

The annual Good Neighbor Fund, a charitable partnership between Helping Hands Hawai‘i, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and First Hawaiian Bank, helps struggling individuals and families during the holiday season. In-person donations can be made at any First Hawaiian Bank branch, or contribute online at helpinghands hawaii.org/good-neighbor-fund/. Checks made out to “Good Neighbor Fund” also can be mailed to: c/o Helping Hands Hawai‘i, MSC 61572, P.O. Box 1300, Honolulu, HI 96807-1300.