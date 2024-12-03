Scoreboard – December 3, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

Today

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien at ‘Iolani; Kamehameha at Le Jardin; Pac-Five vs. Mid-Pacific at Kapiolani Park field No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

OIA East girls: Kailua at Farrington

(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at McKinley (varsity at 2 p.m.); Kahuku at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow); Moanalua at

Kalaheo (JV at 2 p.m., varsity to follow).



COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mountain West Conference

Conf. All PF PA Recent Results

Boise St. 7-0 11-1 487 278 W 34-18 vs. Oregon State

Colorado St. 6-1 8-4 300 292 W 42-37 vs. Utah State

UNLV 6-1 10-2 464 264 W 38-14 vs. Nevada

Fresno St. 4-3 6-6 319 295 L 20-13 at UCLA

San Jose St. 3-4 7-5 330 317 W 34-31 vs. Stanford

New Mexico 3-4 5-7 402 456 L 38-30 at Hawaii

Utah St. 3-4 4-8 383 453 L 42-37 at Colorado State

Hawaii 3-4 5-7 268 312 W 38-30 vs. New Mexico

Air Force 3-4 5-7 227 279 W 31-20 at San Diego State

San Diego St. 2-5 3-9 256 355 L 31-20 vs. Air Force

Wyoming 2-5 3-9 232 340 W 15-14 at Washington State

Nevada 0-7 3-10 300 374 L 38-14 at UNLV