Scoreboard – December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
70°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
9:41 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Calendar
Today
SOCCER
ILH girls: Damien at ‘Iolani; Kamehameha at Le Jardin; Pac-Five vs. Mid-Pacific at Kapiolani Park field No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
OIA East girls: Kailua at Farrington
(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at McKinley (varsity at 2 p.m.); Kahuku at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow); Moanalua at
Kalaheo (JV at 2 p.m., varsity to follow).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mountain West Conference
Conf. All PF PA Recent Results
Boise St. 7-0 11-1 487 278 W 34-18 vs. Oregon State
Colorado St. 6-1 8-4 300 292 W 42-37 vs. Utah State
UNLV 6-1 10-2 464 264 W 38-14 vs. Nevada
Fresno St. 4-3 6-6 319 295 L 20-13 at UCLA
San Jose St. 3-4 7-5 330 317 W 34-31 vs. Stanford
New Mexico 3-4 5-7 402 456 L 38-30 at Hawaii
Utah St. 3-4 4-8 383 453 L 42-37 at Colorado State
Hawaii 3-4 5-7 268 312 W 38-30 vs. New Mexico
Air Force 3-4 5-7 227 279 W 31-20 at San Diego State
San Diego St. 2-5 3-9 256 355 L 31-20 vs. Air Force
Wyoming 2-5 3-9 232 340 W 15-14 at Washington State
Nevada 0-7 3-10 300 374 L 38-14 at UNLV