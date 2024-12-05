Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii volleyball swept by TCU in NCAA Tourament first round

By Billy Hull

EDUARDO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander passed a ball during the first set against TCU today in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
Hawaii junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander passed a ball during the first set against TCU today in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.

EUGENE, Ore. >> TCU All-America candidate Melanie Parra put down a match-high 24 kills, and the Horned Frogs ended Hawaii’s season with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 sweep in the first round of the NCAA Tournament today at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Rainbow Wahine closed the season 21-10. UH, which played in its 31st consecutive NCAA Tournament, was swept in the first round for the first time since 1997.

Hawaii was held to 37 total kills. Caylen Alexander had a team-high nine kills and eight digs but hit out for her fifth error on match point after a UH timeout.

Sophomore Tali Hakas added eight kills and 10 digs and hit .250 and senior Tayli Ikenaga had a match-high 16 digs in her final match.

Setter Kate Lang finishes her career with her 51st double-double of 27 assists and 12 digs to go along with four kills in eight swings.

Hawaii hit .171 and was outblocked 10-4.

TCU hit .297 with four aces to Hawaii’s one.

UH was tied 18-18 in the second set before giving up the final seven points. TCU scored the last four points on UH hitting errors.

Hawaii had the third set tied at 22-22 when Parra put down a kill and Jalyn Gibson had an ace to set up match point. UH called timeout before making its final hitting error.

