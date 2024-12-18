Australian search and rescue teams arrive in quake-hit Vanuatu

SYDNEY >> Australian rescue and medical teams have reached Vanuatu, authorities said on Thursday, to help efforts to save people trapped under collapsed buildings after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed at least 14 people and injured hundreds.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia would help Vanuatu restore operations at the international airport in the nation’s capital of Port Vila, which has been closed to commercial airlines because of damages.

“Additional assistance will be provided where possible, ahead of the airport reopening,” Wong said in a post on X.

About 150 Australian citizens returned home overnight on the two aircraft that delivered assistance, Wong said.

Other countries have also offered support with the United States Agency for International Development sending a team to Vanuatu, where it keeps relief supplies pre-positioned in Port Vila, while France sent a military helicopter with satellite communications and military engineers.

A New Zealand rescue team’s arrival has been delayed until Thursday after their military flight had to be diverted on Wednesday evening to New Caledonia due to an engine fire warning, New Zealand media reported.

The New Zealand defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Disruptions to power and communication in Vanuatu are hindering rescue efforts, while UNICEF has said water contamination was a major concern.

Australian Carissa Jacobe, who runs a business in Vanuatu, said she had been using her generator for power but water supply was restored at her home on Thursday morning.

“Our main supermarket — there’s word that they may open today but some stores are trying to open even though everything is still on the floor,” Jacobe told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“But people are just going in to grab whatever they can, just for survival mode.”