Good Neighbor Fund: Tori Richard employees embrace holiday spirit

Since 2019, Honolulu-based clothing company Tori Richard has celebrated the holiday season by supporting families in need through Helping Hands Hawai‘i’s Adopt-a-Family program.

The company, whose history in Hawaii stretches back to 1956, said the initiative reflects its commitment to community and brings employees together in a shared mission to spread joy.

Each year, Tori Richard adopts two to three families, focusing on those facing significant challenges, such as multigenerational households and single-parent families.

About 150 employees participate in the program, personally purchasing gifts from wish lists provided by Helping Hands Hawai‘i. They typically spend $30 to $40 per gift, with total contributions amounting to around $1,500 per family.

The gifts include essential items such as clothing, shoes and toiletries, as well as special wish list items such as bicycles, skateboards and digital tablets.

“These families are certainly struggling throughout the year and especially during this time, when Christmas is so special to them,” said Nainoa Fiddler, Tori Richard’s sales and business development manager. “So if we can make their holiday extra special by providing a few things that are on their wish list, things they might not receive throughout the year, we try our best to achieve that for them.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The employees take pride in funding the initiative themselves, with 90% of the expenses coming directly from their own pockets.

“We provide gifts according to the wish list, but we also like to provide gift cards as well,” Fiddler said. “We solicit donations from our employees and ensure that all gifts are checked off so each kid and each parent receives something. Then, we provide gift cards — like those for Foodland, Walmart, Ross or Marshalls — so families can pick something additional for themselves on top of opening gifts on Christmas Day.”

The company also supplies gift-wrapping materials and organizes a festive wrapping party that has become a much-anticipated tradition among employees.

“It’s kind of a cool tradition,” Fiddler said. “Everybody brings their gifts and we wrap them together. It really gets us all into the holiday spirit.”

Once the gifts are wrapped, they’ll be delivered to Helping Hands Hawai‘i for distribution, ensuring each family has a joyful holiday.

Although Tori Richard’s participation in the Adopt- a-Family program was originally meant to be anonymous, company representatives are sharing their story in the hopes of inspiring other businesses to launch similar efforts.

“Making a holiday special for just one family or one person can go a long way in shaping their future development and goals throughout life, providing hope in a season of perpetual hope,” Fiddler said.

By fostering a culture of giving, Tori Richard aims to ensure the holiday spirit extends well past its offices, touching the lives of families in need across Hawaii and creating lasting memories for everyone involved.

———

BE A GOOD NEIGHBOR

The Good Neighbor Fund is an annual campaign that collects donations to assist our local ohana facing hardships during the holidays and throughout the year. Contributions to the fund help provide a variety of resources, including financial assistance for rent and/or utilities, essential goods, and services that support health, well-being and stability. In-person donations can be made at any First Hawaiian Bank branch, or contribute online at helpinghandshawaii.org/good-neighbor-fund. Checks made out to “Good Neighbor Fund” also can be mailed to: c/o Helping Hands Hawaii, MSC 61572, P.O. Box 1300, Honolulu, HI 96807-1300.

———

Here is the latest list of donors to the 2024 Good Neighbor Fund:

>> In loving memory of Charles and Hazue Sakamaki. Plus, Steve. Shizue. Hanako Nakata. And Mildred Okubo $5,000

>> In memory of Tim Ryan Wilson, loving husband, best friend & great cat dad. Love forever, Karen, Hoku & Lani Wilson $1,000

>> Cynthia Burdge $800

>> In memory of George and Lynn Abe, Kailua $555

>> Elisa Uyehara $510.65

>> Gerald and Sylvia Silva $500

>> Wayne K. Arakaki $500

>> Memory of Theodore Fischer $350

>> Bonnie L. Uyeda $300

>> Dennis K. Matsuura $300

>> Ho, Wong, Loui Ohana $300

>> In loving memory of Laurel Muneoka and Lorene Au $300

>> In loving memory of Remington Suzuki $300

>> In memory of Mark Lierman $300

>> In recognition of Chun Kerr LLP — Attorneys & Staff $300

>> Myrna L. Kawatachi $300

>> Ninth Avenue Charitable Fund $300

>> Gloria P. Huber $250

>> Inloving memory of William F. Ehrman $250

>> In loving memory Ronald F. Hata $250

>> In loving Memory of Mabel M. Oyama $200

>> In memory of Philip, Annie, Buddy, Patches $200

>> John Duarte $200

>> Louise N. Matsushige $200

>> Margaret Y. Higa $200

>> Miura Ohana $200

>> P & J $200

>> Pearl Yamanouchi $200

>> In memory of Pali Jae Lee $153.55

>> DNC Shimokawa $150

>> John Tokunaga $102

>> Ann K. Stagnaro $100

>> Charles J. Pignataro $100

>> Cliff & Gayle Ferreira $100

>> Clifford T. Fujii $100

>> Daniel $100

>> Harumi Miyake $100

>> In loving memory of Carl Fieber who loved Christmas $100

>> In loving memory of My Daughter Shaunna Lee Miyako Okuda $100

>> In loving memory of Viola Y.M. Chun $100

>> In memory of Mari Miyashiro $100

>> Jamy Nakama- Kaneshiro & Karl Kaneshiro $100

>> John Kiner $100

>> Justina Desuacido $100

>> Karen & Glenn Oshiro Jr. $100

>> Mary Ann Schmitz $100

>> Nathan M. Poentis $100

>> Robert E. Oyama $100

>> Shane & Adel Hamamoto $100

>> Shiela & Keo Hamamoto $100

>> “’Tis the Season!” Rich & Emi Crandall $100

>> Tom Family $100

>> Yvonne M. Lennon $100

>> Donna G. Bair-Mundy $50

>> Evelyn L. Char $50

>> Han Dang Nguyen $50

>> In loving memory of Bud, Lani & Ben Leach $50

>> In memory of Ricardo F. Mata $50

>> In memory of Robert “Bob” L. DeBone $50

>> Joey Nakama $50

>> Julie Barcia $50

>> Kacy Nakama Kushiyama $50

>> Lisa H. Nakama $50

>> Jean H. Shimabukuro $40

>> In loving memory of Karen Higa of Kauai $30

>> Stanley Ching $25

>> Bonnie Chan $20

>> Anonymous $1,216

>> Weekly Total: $18,702.20

>> Previous Week’s Total: $50,851.03

>> Grand Total: $69,553.23