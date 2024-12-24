Kilauea puts on ‘outstanding’ show at Halemaumau Crater

It’s a “Pele Kalikimaka” in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, according to Jessica Ferracane, the park’s spokesperson, referring to the eruption that started early Monday morning within Kilauea Volcano’s Halemaumau Crater.

“It’s spectacular,” Ferracane said Monday afternoon. “I’ve seen so many eruptions since I started working here, and this one is outstanding. There were really huge lava fountains this morning, and even in the daylight it looked beautiful, just from Volcano House and the areas here near the visitors center.”

According to U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption began around 2:20 a.m., and the plume reached about 6,000 feet above ground level at times.

By 5:30 a.m. a lake of lava covered about 500 acres of the caldera floor, and lava fountains in the southwest corner reached about 250 feet.

Fountaining at one point reached almost 300 feet in height, HVO said.

HVO officials said after 5 p.m. it appeared that the eruption has paused. “HVO continues to closely monitor Kilauea and will issue an eruption update tomorrow morning unless there are significant changes overnight,” officials said.

Hawaii County firefighters from Kilauea Military Camp within HVNP were the first on-scene after the eruption. They received a call after 2 a.m., reporting a brush fire. However, when the firefighters stepped outside the station, they were greeted by a red glow illuminating the sky — evidence of an eruption. The team immediately reported the eruption to dispatch and investigated the area.

The holidays are traditionally the park’s busiest time of the year, and it didn’t take long for the news of the eruption to reach potential visitors.

“I know that people were waiting at least 20 minutes a while ago just to get into the park,” Ferracane said. “Everything was full, parking lots and overlooks.”

There also was an uptick in activity in nearby Volcano village. The person who answered the telephone at Kilauea Lodge and Restaurant, who identified herself simply as Suzy, described the atmosphere there as “super busy.”

“Our phones have been busy, and we’ve booked every room that we opened,” she said.

Steve Lundblad, a professor and chairman of the Geology Department at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, said Kilauea “is still considered one of the most active volcanoes on Earth.”

“Since 2018, the eruptive behavior has changed and has returned to the summit area with several eruptions since 2021,” Lundblad said. “Unlike the nearly continuous Pu‘u ‘O‘o eruption from 1983 to 2018, these eruptions are shorter with pauses in between. At least for now, this seems to be the pattern.

“Pele certainly keeps us guessing, though, so there is always a chance for something unexpected.

“If the pattern of the past few years holds, the eruption will stay where it is. While it certainly could migrate outside of the caldera, each of the recent summit eruptions has been filling the large collapsed caldera formed in 2018.”

Those who plan to visit the park should expect crowds, Ferracane said. Parking will be limited or full at popular areas. Arrive after 9 p.m. and well before sunrise for a better experience.

The park is open 24 hours a day and is extremely dark after nightfall, so bring a headlamp when visiting during darkness.

In a statement, HVO emphasized that “the opening phases of eruptions are dynamic.” However, the activity was confined to the summit area, and hazards will be reassessed as the situation evolves.

The lava flows were limited to Halemaumau and the eastern part of the summit caldera. The crater area has been closed to the public since 2007.

Visitors are advised to check the HVNP website for updates about access and safety measures.

Particulates in the air and levels of sulfur dioxide could increase and fluctuate in various localized areas on Hawaii island, causing poor air quality. On Monday, air particulate levels were elevated at the Ocean View and Pahala air-quality monitoring stations in Kau.

The state Department of Health encourages residents and visitors to access the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information Dashboard at ivhhn.org/vog for the most comprehensive and up-to-date online information about vog and sulfur dioxide from volcanic activity.