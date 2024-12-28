Rainbow Warriors land receiver transferring from SEC

The University of Hawaii football team today received a signed commitment from a former University of Kentucky wide receiver.

“Hawaii is the perfect fit for me,” said Brandon White, who signed a scholarship agreement today and will join the Rainbow Warriors on Jan. 13, the first day of UH’s 2025 spring semester. He will participate in the Warriors’ offseason conditioning program and spring training. He has two NCAA seasons of eligibility remaining.

“I want to showcase my abilities,” White said. “The biggest thing for me is to get the opportunity to do that. Hawaii is the best place for me.”

As a senior at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, White ran the 100-meter dash in 10.30 seconds at the 2022 Ohio state district outdoor track championships. At a combine at Iowa State, he completed the 40-yard dash in a laser-timed 4.28 seconds. He ran the 40 in 4.30 seconds at the Kentucky combine.

He said he chose Kentucky because of its SEC membership. But White, who is 5 feet 9 and 170 pounds, redshirted as a freshman in 2022 and played in six games the next two seasons. At the end of the 2024 regular season, he entered the NCAA portal.

It was a former Kentucky teammate who recommended White to the UH coaches. After transferring from Kentucky in August, wideout Dekel Crowdus averaged 25.1 yards and scored four touchdowns on 16 receptions for the Warriors in 2024. Despite also entering the portal this month, Crowdus felt White would benefit playing in the Warriors’ run-and-shoot offense.

“I wanted to get him over to Hawaii and get some good stats on the island,” said Crowdus, adding, “I love Hawaii. I loved my time over there.”

White’s mother, Jeanita Cummings, and brother, Bryson White, also supported his choice. “My brother is one of the best trainers in Cincinnati,” Brandon White said of Bryson, who owns 220 (“second to none”) Athletes. “He knows me the best. He knows what’s best for me. He knows what fits the best.”

On Friday, Nick Cenacle, UH’s leading receiver in 2024, withdrew from the portal to return to the Warriors for his senior season in 2025. Earlier this week, Stanford wideout Jackson Harris said he is transferring to UH.

