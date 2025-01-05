Alycia Abordonado crowned 75th Narcissus Queen

Alycia Jinqiu Abordonado was named Hawaii’s 75rd Narcissus Queen as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii presented its annual Narcissus pageant on Saturday at the Hawaii Theatre.

She also earned the Miss Talent title with her dramatic song-and-dance performance of “Breaking Free” from “Wicked.”

First Princess Victoria Jing Mun Hung, Second Princess Jenny Qi Huan Liu, Third Princess Tiffany Sum Tong, and Fourth Princess Eva Xu An Qi Chee complete the court.

Chee earned the title Miss Popularity for selling the most pageant tickets and souvenir booklets. Liu was voted Miss Congeniality.

Contestants are judged on their conversational skills during a private interview with the judges (20%), their talent (20%), their poise in modeling a made-to-order cheongsam (modern Chinese dress) (55%), and their ability to answer a question from memory on a topic they have previously selected and researched (5%).

Abordonado and her court will officially begin their reign with their coronation at the 75th Annual Narcissus Festival Coronation Ball on Feb. 1 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom.

For more information, visit chinesechamber.com or call 808-533-3181.