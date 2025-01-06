Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, January 6, 2025 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Boy, 3, dies from injuries in New Year’s fireworks explosion

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:27 a.m.

NICK WENDRYCH / JAN. 1 Drone footage of the New Year’s illegal-fireworks explosion at a property on Keaka Drive in Honolulu.

NICK WENDRYCH / JAN. 1

Drone footage of the New Year’s illegal-fireworks explosion at a property on Keaka Drive in Honolulu.

Honolulu police today announced a 3-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained from the New Year’s illegal-fireworks explosion in Aliamanu, bringing the total to four people killed.

The boy died at approximately 1:30 a.m. today at the hospital, according to Honolulu police. The child’s identity was not immediately released.

The fatal explosion occurred at a home on Keaka Drive during a large New Year’s Eve party. At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday a “cake bomb” loaded with illegal aerial fireworks detonated, causing massive explosions that initially killed three women and left more than two dozen people injured. The victims had been identified as Jennifer Van, 23, Nelie Ibarra, 58, and her sister, Lita.

The explosion caused widespread damage, with vehicles and nearby properties affected. Police are investigating the incident as an unattended death, while the Honolulu Fire Department is assisting with the investigation.

Gov. Josh Green previously authorized the use of a military jet to transfer six burn victims to Arizona for specialized care, as local hospitals lack sufficient burn unit capacity. Fundraisers have been launched to support families of the victims and those injured.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide