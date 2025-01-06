Boy, 3, dies from injuries in New Year’s fireworks explosion

Honolulu police today announced a 3-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained from the New Year’s illegal-fireworks explosion in Aliamanu, bringing the total to four people killed.

The boy died at approximately 1:30 a.m. today at the hospital, according to Honolulu police. The child’s identity was not immediately released.

The fatal explosion occurred at a home on Keaka Drive during a large New Year’s Eve party. At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday a “cake bomb” loaded with illegal aerial fireworks detonated, causing massive explosions that initially killed three women and left more than two dozen people injured. The victims had been identified as Jennifer Van, 23, Nelie Ibarra, 58, and her sister, Lita.

The explosion caused widespread damage, with vehicles and nearby properties affected. Police are investigating the incident as an unattended death, while the Honolulu Fire Department is assisting with the investigation.

Gov. Josh Green previously authorized the use of a military jet to transfer six burn victims to Arizona for specialized care, as local hospitals lack sufficient burn unit capacity. Fundraisers have been launched to support families of the victims and those injured.