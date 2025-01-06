Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Mariota’s late heroics lift Commanders past Cowboys

By Field Level Media

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota runs for yardage, Sunday, as Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker tackles him during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Marcus Mariota’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin with three seconds left gave the Washington Commanders a 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

The Commanders (12-5) nailed down the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs and won 12 games for the first time since 1991.

Dallas (7-10) closed its season by losing three of its last five games.

Mariota kept the 11-play, 91-yard drive alive with a 33-yard carry on fourth-and-1. Three plays later, he hit McLaurin for the winning score.

Jayden Daniels played the first half and finished 6-of-12 passing for 38 yards, along with four carries for 27 yards. Mariota was 15-of-18 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for a team-high 56 yards and a touchdown.

McLaurin had eight catches for 62 yards. Zach Ertz had five grabs for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Trey Lance, the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, made his first start since Sept. 18, 2022, and was 20-of-34 passing for 244 yards for the Cowboys.

Rico Dowdle had 22 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Tolbert caught four passes for 98 yards.

Brandon Aubrey connected on field goals of 34, 41, 36 and 22 yards for Dallas. Zane Gonzalez had a 47-yard field goal for Washington. The kickers did all the scoring in the first half as Dallas held a 6-3 lead.

After five trips to the red zone led to four field goals and a turnover on downs, Dallas finally scored a touchdown when Dowdle rumbled into the end zone from the 2-yard line. The TD gave the Cowboys a 19-16 lead with about seven minutes left in the game.

On his first drive, Mariota led Washington on an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a 5-yard scoring pass to Ertz as the Commanders took a 10-9 lead with 5:07 left in the third.

Aubrey’s 22-yard field goal gave Dallas a 12-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mariota answered with a 5-yard touchdown run, capping another eight-play, 70-yard drive to put the Commanders ahead 16-12.

