Guard Daejah Phillips no longer with Hawaii women’s basketball team

Senior guard Daejah Phillips is no longer an active member of the Hawaii women’s basketball program according to a statement released by UH prior to tonight’s game against UC Riverside.

UH put out a release 30 minutes before tipoff that Phillips, a fifth-year senior and the reigning Big West Sixth Player of the Year and first-team, all-conference selection, will miss tonight’s game and is out indefinitely for personal reasons.

Phillips had started eight of the 10 games she played in this season and was averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

She ranks 10th on the school’s career scoring list with 1,214 points.