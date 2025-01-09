Rainbow Wahine take care of business in 61-47 win over Highlanders

The Hawaii women’s basketball team turned bad news prior to tonight’s tipoff against UC Riverside into a positive as the Rainbow Wahine took care of business in a 61-47 win over the Highlanders at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Brooklyn Rewers continued her recent hot streak with 15 points and five rebounds off the bench and MeiLani McBee tied a season high with four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Hawaii, which improved to 8-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big West with its second consecutive victory.

Senior point guard Lily Wahinekapu added 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals and helped UH outscore the Highlanders 40-19 in the second and third quarters.

Imani Perez returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence and it was a pleasant sight for a UH team that will play without Daejah Phillips for the foreseeable future.

UH announced 30 minutes before tipoff that Phillips is no longer an active member of the Rainbow Wahine program and is out an indefinite period of time for personal rules.

It was unclear if that meant she could return to the team this season.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Jovi Lefotu added seven points and five rebounds off the bench in 19 quality minutes in her second game back from injury.

Hawaii shot 40.4% (21-for-52) from the field and 45% (9-for-20) from 3. Kaylani Polk had 11 points to lead the Highlanders (7-8, 3-2).

Hawaii will return to its home court on Saturday hosting Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m.