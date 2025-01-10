How to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires

Raging wildfires in Southern California this week have left at least 10 people dead, destroyed or damaged thousands of homes and other structures, and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. Some areas “look like a bomb was dropped in them,” said Robert Luna, the Los Angeles County sheriff. It’s estimated that the economic cost of the fires could exceed $50 billion.

Volunteers and aid groups are working to help communities affected by this natural disaster. If you wish to help, here’s some guidance.

First, Do Your Research

Natural disasters provide ample opportunity for scammers and fraudsters who prey on people’s generosity. So if you’re looking to help, before you open your wallet or dedicate your time, you need to do your research.

Charity Navigator and GuideStar provide information on nonprofit groups and aid agencies, and they can also direct you to reputable ones.

Officials with the Federal Communications Commission have said that scammers may use phone calls, text messages, email and postal mail, and may even go door to door. The Federal Trade Commission has tips on how to spot bogus charities and fundraisers, including asking specific questions and resisting the pressure to donate on the spot.

How You Can Help

Looking for somewhere to donate to right this second? GoFundMe has created a centralized hub housing all verified GoFundMe pages related to the wildfires in Southern California. The company said its trust and safety team would update the hub with new verified campaigns as they become available.

GoFundMe also started a 2025 Wildfire Relief Fund that will “go directly to people impacted who are seeking help through GoFundMe fundraisers, and to nonprofit organizations on the ground providing relief.”

The American Red Cross said people looking to help could visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a donation.

The organization said that its first priority was to provide shelter and support to people who were affected and that “financial donations are the quickest and best way to help those who need it most.”

The Mutual Aid LA Network created a Google spreadsheet with information about shelters and animal centers that also lists volunteer and donation opportunities.

The group, which bills itself as a “connector and information hub for mutual aid efforts, people and resources across Los Angeles,” said in a post on Instagram that it would continue to update the spreadsheet as new information became available. It also shared resources on how to connect with local groups that might already be helping the people affected by the fires. You can also donate directly to the group.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles said that its Koreatown Center for Community Well-Being and Westchester YMCA locations are accepting essential items for families affected by the fires.

Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that has been assisting by handing out free N95 respirators and other essential items in Los Angeles, is also accepting donations. Wildfire smoke can cause adverse health effects 50 to 100 miles from the flames, in communities that cannot see or even smell the smoke.

World Central Kitchen, the charity group founded by chef José Andrés, is also in the region and providing help. The team is working with food trucks and restaurants to provide meals for emergency workers and anyone affected by the wildfires. You can also donate directly to the group.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company