Power outage forces closure of Pearl City High School

Pearl City High School is closed today due to a power outage that has disrupted campus operations, the Hawaii Department of Education said.

The outage, which is expected to last several hours, has left the school unable to provide meal services or maintain normal operations. As a result, the school campus will be closed to both students and faculty today.

Families and staff are being notified about the closure, according to Nanea Ching, communications director for the Department of Education.

All other Hawaii public schools are operating as scheduled.

