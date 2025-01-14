Deion Sanders reportedly in talks with Cowboys after McCarthy exit

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are headed in different directions.

Owner Jerry Jones confirmed the split with McCarthy as head coach on Monday, after three playoff appearances in five seasons. Jones, the team’s owner and general manager, said the Cowboys have begun searching for the ninth coach since he purchased the team in 1989.

One name quickly emerged as a possible successor to McCarthy: Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. The former Cowboys star spoke with Jones on Monday, though no formal interview is planned, multiple media outlets reported Monday night.

Earlier Monday, Jones said in a statement, “Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done. That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.”

Jones said the Cowboys and McCarthy held talks about the future of the team over several days but on Monday all parties began to sense it was best to move on.

“Over the past week, Mike and I had the opportunity to conduct a joint review of all aspects of the past season, our players and staff, and also spent considerable time discussing the road forward for the team. These discussions were thorough and received an appropriate amount of time and depth to cover. Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction,” Jones said. “I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“We will commence a search process immediately to hire the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

McCarthy led the Cowboys to three 12-5 campaigns with losing seasons in his first (2020) and final seasons with the franchise.

The Cowboys last week denied a request from the Chicago Bears to interview McCarthy, and Jones said in December he expected other teams to show interest because of the coach’s resume and history of developing quarterbacks. The Bears drafted Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft. ESPN reported the New Orleans Saints also have interest in interviewing McCarthy, where he previously served as offensive coordinator (2000-04).

McCarthy, 61, said after the regular-season finale that he wanted to return as Jones showed some indecision in public comments that lacked a clear commitment to keeping him.

“I don’t know that I am considering making a change is really what I’m trying to say,” Jones said at the end of the regular season. “Mike’s one of the best coaches that I think there is. He was made the coach here because I thought that, and he’s done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach.”

This would be the seventh coaching change in the NFL this season with only one of the vacant spots filled. New England fired Jerod Mayo one season after hiring him to replace Bill Belichick and moved quickly to make former Titans coach and Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel their head coach in 2025.

In addition to Sanders, reports indicated the Cowboys are interested in discussing the opening with former Dallas tight end Jason Witten and current Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 2019-22. Access to Moore is limited during the playoffs until the Eagles are eliminated, much like coveted Detroit Lions assistants Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson.

Dallas won four of its final seven games despite a significant run of injuries to key personnel, including a season-ending injury to quarterback Dak Prescott in early November and a going month without top pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.