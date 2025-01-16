Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, January 16, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Trump’s EPA pick says CO2 regulation not mandatory

By Valerie Volcovici / Reuters

Today Last updated 10:03 a.m.

Politics

REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO Former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin gestures as he speaks at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum during a rally held by Republican presidential nominees and former President Donald Trump, in Uniondale, New York, on Sept. 18. Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency today said he believes climate change is real and a threat but that the agency he is poised to lead is just authorized, not required, to regulate carbon dioxide emissions.

REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO

Former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin gestures as he speaks at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum during a rally held by Republican presidential nominees and former President Donald Trump, in Uniondale, New York, on Sept. 18. Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency today said he believes climate change is real and a threat but that the agency he is poised to lead is just authorized, not required, to regulate carbon dioxide emissions.

WASHINGTON >> President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency today said he believes climate change is real and a threat but that the agency he is poised to lead is just authorized, not required, to regulate carbon dioxide emissions.

Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin, speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing, said a 2007 decision by the Supreme Court gave the agency statutory authority to regulate the heat-trapping greenhouse gas but did not obligate the EPA to take action.

Zeldin told the hearing that he believes climate change is real, a departure from his predecessors who led the EPA during the first Trump administration from 2017 to 2020 and from Trump himself, who has repeatedly called climate change a hoax.

“I believe that climate change is real,” he told the committee, but did not respond directly to questions about whether the U.S. needs to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, a major driver of carbon emissions.

Zeldin said in his opening statement that the incoming Trump administration has a mandate from American voters to protect the environment, but without harming economic growth.

Trump has vowed to roll back the Biden administration’s climate-focused agenda, including EPA regulations aimed at slashing carbon dioxide, methane and other emissions from cars, power plants and other industrial sources.

“The American people elected President Trump last November in part due to serious concerns about upward economic mobility and their struggle to make ends meet,” Zeldin said. “We can, and we must, protect our precious environment without suffocating the economy.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide