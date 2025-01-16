Passengers enjoy a warm, cozy train ride for the winter

KUJI, Japan >> Sanriku Railway Co. is running its special seasonal train this winter, called the Kotatsu Ressha, between its Kuji and Miyako stations on the line in Iwate prefecture.

On Dec. 14, the first day of the service, about 20 passengers enjoyed meals along with the scenery from their seats, which were converted to kotatsu — a table outfitted with an electric heater underneath, covered by a blanket.

Four passengers can sit at one kotatsu on the train, and decorative flags that are usually used by fishing boats to signify a big catch hang from the ceiling.

While passengers view the scenery, they can eat a meal of rice with sea urchin and other seafood. They will also witness a local traditional event called Namomi, during which performers dressed as demons attempt to scare passengers. The tradition was believed to protect the scared from illness and disaster.

The train provides a tour guide as well, who shares information onboard about famous locations in the area.

“I’m so excited, and the kotatsu makes me feel so warm,” said Tomoharu Mizuno of Tokyo. “The atmosphere inside the train is nice, too.”

On a recent day, about 15 children from an after-school day care in Kuji gathered at the station to celebrate the service’s first train, waving small flags to mark the start of the Kotatsu Ressha.

“(The passengers) can really (experience) the beauty of the ocean (in this area),” said Kenji Hatakeda, Kuji Station’s stationmaster. “I want them to try various things, such as the seafood.”

The special train service is available on weekends and national holidays through March 23.