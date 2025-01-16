Beloved Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Milwaukee Brewers play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker sits in the dugout during a workout at American Family Field in Milwaukee, in April 2022. Uecker passed away early this morning at his home at the age of 90.
Bob Uecker throws out the first pitch. Brewers vs. Dodgers in NLCS playoff game 1 at Miller Park. Uecker passed away early this morning at his home at the age of 90.
It felt like old times at County Stadium as some old Milwaukee Braves returned for an exhibition game. Bob Uecker bowed to fans in the front row. Uecker passed away early this morning at his home at the age of 90.
It felt like old times at County Stadium as some old Milwaukee Braves returned for an exhibition game. Bob Uecker bowed to fans in the front row.

Hall of Fame broadcaster and beloved Milwaukee Brewers icon Bob Uecker died today at the age of 90.

The Milwaukee native had been battling lung cancer since early 2023, his family revealed. He would have turned 91 on Jan. 26.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob. To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us he was so much more,” his family said in a statement.

“… He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished. While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours.”

Uecker spent six seasons as a catcher in the majors, debuting with the then-Milwaukee Braves in 1962 and winning a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964.

After Uecker’s retirement with a .200 career batting average, then-Brewers owner and future MLB commissioner Bud Selig hired him as a scout and he eventually transitioned to the radio booth. Uecker spent more than 50 years calling games for Milwaukee and was renowned for his self-deprecating humor.

Uecker once called his statue outside of Milwaukee’s ballpark “great for the fans and even better for the pigeons.”

He was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, the Radio Hall of Fame, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame, the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Hall of Fame as the 2003 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award.

Away from the game he loved, Uecker became a regular on late-night TV and was dubbed “Mr. Baseball” by Johnny Carson. He starred in a series of Miller Lite beer commercials, hosted “Saturday Night Live” and delivered classic one-liners in the 1989 comedy film “Major League.”

The Brewers remembered Uecker as “the soundtrack of our summers” in a statement released today.

“Today we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker,” it read.

“Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend.

“… Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words.”

