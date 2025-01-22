Hawaii chefs, professionals named as James Beard semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation today announced its 2025 Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists, and more than a few from Hawaii are on the list.

The James Beard Awards are considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognizing “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to equity, sustainability, and creating a culture where all can thrive,” according to the foundation.

Last year, Honolulu’s Bar Apron, a cocktail bar owned by Tom Park and Justin Park (no relation) won the Outstanding Bar Award.

In 2022, Robynne Maii won the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Northwest & Pacific region for her work at Fete in Honolulu Chinatown. This year, five Hawaii chefs are semifinalists in the category, which also includes the states of Alaska, Oregon, and Washington.

Nominees will be announced on April 2, and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in June at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The foundation said there are usually 25 categories, but in celebration of the Awards’ 35th anniversary, three new ones were added this year. They include Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

The following semifinalists from Hawaii include:

Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific:

>> Ki Chung, Bar Māze, Honolulu

>> Ed Kenney, Mud Hen Water, Honolulu

>> Hyun Kim, O’Kims, Honolulu

>> Andrew Le, The Pig and the Lady, Honolulu

>> Sheldon Simeon, Tiffany’s, Wailuku, Maui

Emerging Chef

>> Keoni Regidor, Lehua, Hilo

Outstanding Bakery

>> The Local General Store, Honolulu

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

>> Hana Quon, Patisserie HQ, Honolulu

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

>> Dave Newman, Pint + Jigger, Honolulu