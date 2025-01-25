Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UC Irvine cruises past UH men in Big West basketball

By Stephen Tsai

Outplayed from start — and starters — to finish, the Hawaii basketball team fell 71-55 to UC Irvine tonight in the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

In losing both games of this two-game road trip, the Rainbow Warriors dropped to 12-8 overall and 4-5 in the Big West. They are in seventh place. Eight of the Big West’s 11 teams qualify for the league’s postseason tournament.

The Anteaters, who improved to 18-3 and 8-1, scored the game’s first 11 points. The ’Bows, who trailed in double figures most of the second half, went on an 11-0 run to close to 48-44 on Aaron Hunkin-Claytor’s two free throws with 10:15 to play. But the Anteaters answered with their own 11-0 surge to regain momentum.

Point guard Myles Che rebounded from a bloody nose in the first half to finish with a game-high 17 points and five assists. Devin Tillis added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Reserve forward Kyle Evans contributed 12 points and four blocks.

The ’Bows were held to a season-low 31.1% shooting, including 27.8% on 3-point attempts. The ’Bows’ scoring output matched a season low. It was the ninth time the Anteaters held an opponent to under 60 points. UH’s starters accounted for only 18 points.

