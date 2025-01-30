Aloha Stadium manager Ryan Andrews leaving for UH post

Ryan Andrews is leaving as Aloha Stadium manager after four years and 13 total at the stadium, effective Sunday. He starts Monday as director of student recreation services at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Deputy manager Chris Sadayasu becomes interim manager at Aloha Stadium.

Andrews was scheduled to attend his last monthly Stadium Authority meeting today.

The change comes as the original Aloha Stadium is closed for sports events, and plans for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District are moving forward in a public-private partnership of the state and contractors Aloha Halawa District partners with a signed contract expected this summer.

The new Aloha Stadium is expected to be constructed in time to host sports events in 2028, planners have said.

Andrews will continue to support NASED with contract negotiations through June, according to a release today from Aloha Stadium.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“(Working on NASED) has been an amazing experience and professional growth opportunity,” Andrews said. “For me, personally, this transition reflects a desire to my roots in program and facility management— areas that inspire me most and allow me to create environments that positively impact the lives of students.”

The new Aloha Stadium is expected to be constructed in time to host sports events in 2028, planners have said.

“Ryan has guided the stadium team with dedication and creativity during a time of great change and challenges,” Stadium Authority chair Brennon Morioka said.