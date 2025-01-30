Hawaii volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow earns contract extension through 2027

The University of Hawaii announced today that head women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow has received a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Ah Mow has guided the Rainbow Wahine to five consecutive Big West Conference championships and has reached the NCAA Tournament in all seven seasons since she took over for Dave Shoji in 2017.

“Coaching at Hawaii, my alma mater, has always been a dream,” Ah Mow said in a press release issued by the school. “The program has given so much to me and to be able to coach here is a privilege. I am thankful to the leadership for trusting me in this role and will continue to build a championship culture that everyone can be proud of.”

Ah Mow has been named the Big West Coach of the Year three times and has coached four different Big West Players of the Year. UH won three of the conference’s top individual awards this season with Caylen Alexander named BWC Player of the Year, Kate Lang earning the Big West Setter of the Week award and Tayli Ikenaga named the conference’s best libero.

Ikenaga was also named most valuable player in the Big West Championships.