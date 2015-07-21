Oahu Publications, Inc., owned and administrated by Black Press Ltd, is publisher of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, MidWeek, HILuxury, 101 Things To Do and more.

ADMINISTRATION

Dennis Francis

President & Publisher

(808) 529-4700

J. David Kennedy

Chief Revenue Officer

(808) 529-4818

dkennedy@staradvertiser.com

Frank Bridgewater

Vice President / Editor

(808) 529-4791

fbridgewater@staradvertiser.com

Roger Forness

Vice President / Technology

rforness@staradvertiser.com

Aaron Kotarek

Vice President / Circulation

(808) 695-6318

akotarek@staradvertiser.com

TC Gray

Vice President / Controller

(808) 529-4832

tcgray@staradvertiser.com

Troy Fujimoto

Vice President / Digital Media

(808) 695-6322

tfujimoto@staradvertiser.com

Rebecca Stolar

Vice President / Human Resources

(808) 529-4845

rstolar@staradvertiser.com

Patrick Klein

Vice President / Advertising

(808) 529-4842

pklein@staradvertiser.com

Jay Higa

Vice President / Business Development & Regional Sales

(808) 529-4712

jhiga@staradvertiser.com

Linda Woo

Director of Sales & Marketing

(808) 529-4355

lwoo@staradvertiser.com

OFFICES

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser / StarAdvertiser.com is located at Restaurant Row, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96813.

SWITCHBOARD

If you need to reach the Oahu Publications operator, call (808) 529-4700.

NEWSROOM

NEWS TIPS

If you see news happening, have a story idea, or want to fill us in on what’s happening in your community, call the City Desk at (808) 529-4747 or email citydesk@staradvertiser.com.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letters to the editor should be sent via the online form or email letters@staradvertiser.com. Letters should be crisp, to the point and less than 150 words. The Star-Advertiser reserves the right to edit letters for clarity and length. Personal attacks will not be published. Letters must be signed and include your residential address and a telephone number.

SECTION EDITORS

Frank Bridgewater

Vice President / Editor

(808) 529-4791

fbridgewater@staradvertiser.com

Ed Lynch

Deputy Editor

(808) 529-4758

elynch@staradvertiser.com

Marsha McFadden

Managing Editor / News

(808) 529-4759

mmcfadden@staradvertiser.com

Clarke Reilly

Managing Editor / Special Sections & Newsroom Operations

(808) 529-4742

creilly@staradvertiser.com

Chris Sykes

Production Editor

(808) 529-4346

csykes@staradvertiser.com

Diane Lee

Multimedia & Engagement Editor

(808) 529-4308

dlee@staradvertiser.com

David Butts

City Editor

(808) 529-4310

dbutts@staradvertiser.com

Paul Arnett

Sports Editor

(808) 529-4786

parnett@staradvertiser.com

Betty Shimabukuro

Crave Editor

(808) 529-4768

bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com

George F. Lee

Photo Editor

(808) 529-4799

glee@staradvertiser.com

Lucy Young-Oda

Editorial Page Editor

(808) 529-4831

lyoungoda@staradvertiser.com

If you need to reach a person in the Newsroom who is not listed above, call the Front Desk at (808) 529-4747. Facsimiles can be faxed to (808) 529-4750.

CAPITOL BUREAU

Kevin Dayton

(808) 536-6056

kdayton@staradvertiser.com

CORRECTIONS & CLARIFICATIONS

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, Managing Editor / News, at (808) 529-4759.

CALENDAR ITEMS

Please submit event and calendar information to: calendars@staradvertiser.com

PERMISSIONS & REUSE

For permission to use or purchase photos and/or stories, call (808) 529-4751 or email reprint@staradvertiser.com

ONLINE

To report problems with the StarAdvertiser.com website, email webmasters@staradvertiser.com. Be sure to include a brief description of the problem, the web address URL of the page, and the OS and browser you are using, e.g.: Windows Vista, Internet Explorer 7.

Facebook: Facebook.com/staradvertiser

Twitter: @staradvertiser

Instagram: @staradvertiser

ADVERTISING

NATIONAL ADVERTISING

Linda Woo

(808) 529-4355

lwoo@staradvertiser.com

RETAIL ADVERTISING

Darin Nakakura

(808) 529-4726

dnakakura@staradvertiser.com

ONLINE ADVERTISING

Jay Higa

(808) 529-4712

jhiga@staradvertiser.com

REAL ESTATE ADVERTISING

(808) 521-9111

classifieds@staradvertiser.com

EMPLOYMENT ADVERTISING

Denise Ching

(808) 529-4796

dching@staradvertiser.com

LEGAL ADVERTISING & OBITUARY NOTICES

(808) 529-4344

legals@staradvertiser.com

OTHER CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING

(808) 521-9111

classifieds@staradvertiser.com

CIRCULATION

SUBSCRIPTIONS AND DELIVERY

If you want to subscribe, have a question about your subscriber invoice or about newspaper delivery, call our Customer Service Center at (808) 538-NEWS (6397). Customer service representatives are available 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on weekends. Email us at circulation@staradvertiser.com.

• Subscribe today

• Manage your account

PAPER MISSING OR DAMAGED?

If your paper is ever missed, wet, torn, or incomplete, please call our Customer Service Center at (808) 538-NEWS (6397). Reports received by 9:30 a.m. will be dispatched to our field team for redelivery to your home or office. Beyond 9:30 a.m., we can arrange redelivery the next day or offer you a credit for the day.

ASSOCIATED PRESS COPYRIGHT STATEMENT, NOTICE AND CREDIT