Oahu Publications, Inc., owned and administrated by Black Press Ltd, is publisher of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, MidWeek, HILuxury, 101 Things To Do and more.
ADMINISTRATION
Dennis Francis
President & Publisher
(808) 529-4700
J. David Kennedy
Chief Revenue Officer
(808) 529-4818
dkennedy@staradvertiser.com
Frank Bridgewater
Vice President / Editor
(808) 529-4791
fbridgewater@staradvertiser.com
Roger Forness
Vice President / Technology
rforness@staradvertiser.com
Aaron Kotarek
Vice President / Circulation
(808) 695-6318
akotarek@staradvertiser.com
TC Gray
Vice President / Controller
(808) 529-4832
tcgray@staradvertiser.com
Troy Fujimoto
Vice President / Digital Media
(808) 695-6322
tfujimoto@staradvertiser.com
Rebecca Stolar
Vice President / Human Resources
(808) 529-4845
rstolar@staradvertiser.com
Patrick Klein
Vice President / Advertising
(808) 529-4842
pklein@staradvertiser.com
Jay Higa
Vice President / Business Development & Regional Sales
(808) 529-4712
jhiga@staradvertiser.com
Linda Woo
Director of Sales & Marketing
(808) 529-4355
lwoo@staradvertiser.com
OFFICES
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser / StarAdvertiser.com is located at Restaurant Row, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96813.
SWITCHBOARD
If you need to reach the Oahu Publications operator, call (808) 529-4700.
NEWSROOM
NEWS TIPS
If you see news happening, have a story idea, or want to fill us in on what’s happening in your community, call the City Desk at (808) 529-4747 or email citydesk@staradvertiser.com.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Letters to the editor should be sent via the online form or email letters@staradvertiser.com. Letters should be crisp, to the point and less than 150 words. The Star-Advertiser reserves the right to edit letters for clarity and length. Personal attacks will not be published. Letters must be signed and include your residential address and a telephone number.
SECTION EDITORS
Frank Bridgewater
Vice President / Editor
(808) 529-4791
fbridgewater@staradvertiser.com
Ed Lynch
Deputy Editor
(808) 529-4758
elynch@staradvertiser.com
Marsha McFadden
Managing Editor / News
(808) 529-4759
mmcfadden@staradvertiser.com
Clarke Reilly
Managing Editor / Special Sections & Newsroom Operations
(808) 529-4742
creilly@staradvertiser.com
Chris Sykes
Production Editor
(808) 529-4346
csykes@staradvertiser.com
Diane Lee
Multimedia & Engagement Editor
(808) 529-4308
dlee@staradvertiser.com
David Butts
City Editor
(808) 529-4310
dbutts@staradvertiser.com
Paul Arnett
Sports Editor
(808) 529-4786
parnett@staradvertiser.com
Betty Shimabukuro
Crave Editor
(808) 529-4768
bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
George F. Lee
Photo Editor
(808) 529-4799
glee@staradvertiser.com
Lucy Young-Oda
Editorial Page Editor
(808) 529-4831
lyoungoda@staradvertiser.com
If you need to reach a person in the Newsroom who is not listed above, call the Front Desk at (808) 529-4747. Facsimiles can be faxed to (808) 529-4750.
CAPITOL BUREAU
Kevin Dayton
(808) 536-6056
kdayton@staradvertiser.com
CORRECTIONS & CLARIFICATIONS
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, Managing Editor / News, at (808) 529-4759.
CALENDAR ITEMS
Please submit event and calendar information to: calendars@staradvertiser.com
PERMISSIONS & REUSE
For permission to use or purchase photos and/or stories, call (808) 529-4751 or email reprint@staradvertiser.com
ONLINE
To report problems with the StarAdvertiser.com website, email webmasters@staradvertiser.com. Be sure to include a brief description of the problem, the web address URL of the page, and the OS and browser you are using, e.g.: Windows Vista, Internet Explorer 7.
Facebook: Facebook.com/staradvertiser
Twitter: @staradvertiser
Instagram: @staradvertiser
ADVERTISING
NATIONAL ADVERTISING
Linda Woo
(808) 529-4355
lwoo@staradvertiser.com
RETAIL ADVERTISING
Darin Nakakura
(808) 529-4726
dnakakura@staradvertiser.com
ONLINE ADVERTISING
Jay Higa
(808) 529-4712
jhiga@staradvertiser.com
REAL ESTATE ADVERTISING
(808) 521-9111
classifieds@staradvertiser.com
EMPLOYMENT ADVERTISING
Denise Ching
(808) 529-4796
dching@staradvertiser.com
LEGAL ADVERTISING & OBITUARY NOTICES
(808) 529-4344
legals@staradvertiser.com
OTHER CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING
(808) 521-9111
classifieds@staradvertiser.com
CIRCULATION
SUBSCRIPTIONS AND DELIVERY
If you want to subscribe, have a question about your subscriber invoice or about newspaper delivery, call our Customer Service Center at (808) 538-NEWS (6397). Customer service representatives are available 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on weekends. Email us at circulation@staradvertiser.com.
• Subscribe today
• Manage your account
PAPER MISSING OR DAMAGED?
If your paper is ever missed, wet, torn, or incomplete, please call our Customer Service Center at (808) 538-NEWS (6397). Reports received by 9:30 a.m. will be dispatched to our field team for redelivery to your home or office. Beyond 9:30 a.m., we can arrange redelivery the next day or offer you a credit for the day.
ASSOCIATED PRESS COPYRIGHT STATEMENT, NOTICE AND CREDIT
The following provision applies to all visitors (which shall include persons and representatives of legal entities, whether such representatives are persons of digital engines of a kind that crawls, indexes, scrapes, copies, stores or transmits digital content). By accessing this Web site or digital service, you specifically acknowledge and agree that: (i) Associated Press text, photo, graphic, audio and/or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium; (ii) No Associated Press materials nor any portion thereof may be stored in a computer except for personal and non-commercial use; (iii) The Associated Press will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions therefrom or in the transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages arising from any of the foregoing; (iv) The Associated Press is an intended third party beneficiary of these terms and conditions and it may exercise all rights and remedies available to it; and (v) The Associated Press reserves the right to audit possible unauthorized commercial use of AP materials or any portion thereof at any time.